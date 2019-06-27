X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR) Given $22.00 Average Price Target by Analysts

Shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the four analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. X4 Pharmaceuticals’ rating score has improved by 50% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price target of $22.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.79) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given X4 Pharmaceuticals an industry rank of 65 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XFOR. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of XFOR traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.89. 10,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,393. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.90 and a fifty-two week high of $111.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($6.67) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that X4 Pharmaceuticals will post -4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonists of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia; Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Waldenström macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma, as well as that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome.

