Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.35 Billion

Analysts expect Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) to announce sales of $1.35 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Xylem’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.38 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.34 billion. Xylem posted sales of $1.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xylem will report full year sales of $5.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.36 billion to $5.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.64 billion to $5.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Xylem.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.06). Xylem had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on XYL shares. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Xylem from $93.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.93.

In other Xylem news, insider Tomas Brannemo sold 6,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $547,337.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,185.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kenneth Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,131,025.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,092 shares of company stock valued at $4,874,791 over the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,391,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Xylem by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,299,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $286,837,000 after buying an additional 666,437 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Xylem by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,662,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,933,000 after buying an additional 631,858 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Xylem by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,986,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,184,554,000 after buying an additional 516,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Xylem by 119.3% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 460,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,859,000 after buying an additional 250,376 shares in the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:XYL traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,837. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.95. Xylem has a 12 month low of $60.65 and a 12 month high of $84.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

