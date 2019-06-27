Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) CEO Sells $359,316.05 in Stock

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) CEO Howard Lerman sold 17,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $359,316.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Howard Lerman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 17th, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total transaction of $618,600.00.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $589,800.00.

On Monday, June 3rd, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $547,500.00.

On Thursday, May 30th, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $578,100.00.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Howard Lerman sold 60,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $1,221,600.00.

On Thursday, May 16th, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $645,000.00.

On Monday, May 6th, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $666,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $654,300.00.

On Friday, April 26th, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $622,200.00.

On Monday, April 22nd, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $602,700.00.

Shares of YEXT opened at $18.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.03. Yext Inc has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $27.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.96 and a beta of 1.13.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. Yext had a negative net margin of 32.59% and a negative return on equity of 68.88%. The company had revenue of $68.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Yext Inc will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Yext in a report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Yext from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Yext from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yext during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Yext during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Yext by 4,800.0% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Menta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yext in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Yext by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.88% of the company’s stock.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

