Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.22 Billion

Analysts predict that Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) will report sales of $1.22 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kemper’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.20 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.25 billion. Kemper reported sales of $741.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 64.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Kemper will report full-year sales of $4.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.84 billion to $4.96 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.15 billion to $5.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kemper.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. Kemper had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KMPR shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Kemper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Kemper presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

KMPR traded up $1.62 on Thursday, hitting $86.46. 291,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,200. Kemper has a fifty-two week low of $61.57 and a fifty-two week high of $91.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Kemper’s payout ratio is 22.88%.

In other news, SVP John Michael Boschelli sold 14,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.48, for a total transaction of $1,297,121.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,708.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Kemper in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,351,000. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in Kemper by 161.5% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 23,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 14,294 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in Kemper by 41.6% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 243,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,530,000 after purchasing an additional 71,538 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Kemper in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,046,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in Kemper by 15.2% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 7,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

