Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) to Post -$0.34 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) will announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Star Bulk Carriers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.30). Star Bulk Carriers reported earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 261.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will report full-year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Star Bulk Carriers.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shipping company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $166.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.10 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 4.91%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SBLK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

SBLK stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.18. 470,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,308. The stock has a market cap of $777.96 million, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.76. Star Bulk Carriers has a 52-week low of $6.16 and a 52-week high of $15.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBLK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 13.2% in the first quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 18,178 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,890 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000. 56.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of April 10, 2019, the company had a fleet of 109 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.45 million deadweight ton, including 17 Newcastlemax, 19 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 17 Ultramax, and 10 Supramax vessels.

