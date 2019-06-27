Zacks: Analysts Expect ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) to report ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.20). ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR reported earnings of ($0.35) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR will report full year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.69). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.52). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR.

Get ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR alerts:

ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ASLN shares. HC Wainwright set a $9.00 target price on shares of ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th.

ASLN traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,304. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.48. ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The company has a market capitalization of $111.46 million and a P/E ratio of -2.39.

ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR Company Profile

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drugs for prevalent cancers. It targets diseases that are prevalent in Asia, and orphan indications in the United States and Europe. The company's lead program, varlitinib, is a reversible small molecule pan-human epidermal growth factor receptor, or pan-HER, inhibitor that targets the human epidermal growth factor receptors HER1, HER2, and HER4.

Read More: Diversification Important in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (ASLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.