Zacks: Analysts Expect Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.05 Million

Posted by on Jun 27th, 2019

Equities analysts expect Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) to announce sales of $32.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $32.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $30.87 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $133.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $123.68 million to $138.67 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $160.16 million, with estimates ranging from $125.33 million to $184.66 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.14). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $31.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.27 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.22.

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.63. 310,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,179. The company has a current ratio of 12.94, a quick ratio of 12.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.96. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $21.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. RMR Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

