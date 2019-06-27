Zacks: Analysts Expect KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $343.47 Million

Wall Street analysts expect KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM) to announce $343.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for KEMET’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $343.20 million and the highest is $344.00 million. KEMET reported sales of $327.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KEMET will report full year sales of $1.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow KEMET.

Get KEMET alerts:

KEMET (NYSE:KEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The electronics maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $355.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.19 million. KEMET had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 36.66%. KEMET’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on KEM shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of KEMET from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of KEMET in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KEMET from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

In other news, SVP Ronald James Assaf sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $60,045.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,390 shares in the company, valued at $1,141,653.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shignori Oyama sold 3,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total transaction of $52,361.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 142,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,944.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,103 shares of company stock worth $232,446. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of KEMET by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,612 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of KEMET by 0.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 89,144 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of KEMET by 4.0% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,559 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of KEMET by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,550 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of KEMET by 6.3% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,515 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KEM traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,759. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 2.56. KEMET has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $29.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. KEMET’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.93%.

KEMET Company Profile

KEMET Corporation manufactures and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Solid Capacitors, Film and Electrolytic; and Electro-Magnetic, Sensors, and Actuators. It offers tantalum, aluminum polymer, and ceramic capacitors; film, paper, and wet aluminum electrolytic capacitors; electromagnetic interference filters; and electro-magnetic compatible materials and devices, piezo materials and actuators, and various types of sensors.

Further Reading: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KEMET (KEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KEMET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KEMET and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.