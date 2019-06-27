Zacks: Analysts Set $12.25 Target Price for EuroDry Ltd (NASDAQ:EDRY)

Shares of EuroDry Ltd (NASDAQ:EDRY) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus target price of $12.25 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.45) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given EuroDry an industry rank of 99 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get EuroDry alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded EuroDry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised EuroDry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of EuroDry in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of EuroDry in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

NASDAQ:EDRY traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 515 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,061. The company has a market capitalization of $16.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.42. EuroDry has a 12 month low of $6.08 and a 12 month high of $14.50.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $5.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 million. EuroDry had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 12.94%. Equities analysts forecast that EuroDry will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

EuroDry Company Profile

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of November 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of six vessels, including one Ultramax, two Kamsarmax, and three Panamax drybulk carriers with a cargo capacity of 453,086 deadweight tons.

Featured Article: What is range trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EuroDry (EDRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EuroDry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EuroDry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.