Zacks: Analysts Set $13.00 Price Target for CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG)

Shares of CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.
Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $13.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.34 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given CorePoint Lodging an industry rank of 82 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th.
CPLG stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.20. The stock had a trading volume of 309,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,872. CorePoint Lodging has a 1-year low of $10.16 and a 1-year high of $26.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.31 million and a P/E ratio of 5.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.80.
CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.16). CorePoint Lodging had a negative return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 31.35%. The firm had revenue of $208.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.35 million. Research analysts predict that CorePoint Lodging will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. CorePoint Lodging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.83%.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.
CorePoint Lodging Company Profile
CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, operates midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of March 21, 2019, it had a portfolio of 313 hotels and approximately 40,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. CorePoint Lodging Inc is based in Irving, Texas.
