Zacks: BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR (NASDAQ:BFRA) Given $21.75 Average Price Target by Analysts

Shares of BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR (NASDAQ:BFRA) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $21.75 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR an industry rank of 65 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BFRA. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

NASDAQ:BFRA traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.25. 1,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,228. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $11.04 and a fifty-two week high of $18.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.70 and a beta of 0.90.

BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR (NASDAQ:BFRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR had a negative net margin of 62.81% and a negative return on equity of 95.81%. The company had revenue of $7.73 million for the quarter.

About BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR

Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that result in sun damage to the skin. Its principal product is Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of actinic keratosis.

