Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.04 Million

Brokerages predict that First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) will post $12.04 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Community’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.98 million and the highest is $12.10 million. First Community posted sales of $11.85 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 17th.

On average, analysts expect that First Community will report full year sales of $48.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $48.16 million to $48.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $50.48 million, with estimates ranging from $50.00 million to $50.95 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Community.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $11.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 million. First Community had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 9.92%.

Several analysts have commented on FCCO shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Community from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCCO traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.60. The stock had a trading volume of 65,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,706. The company has a market cap of $142.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. First Community has a twelve month low of $17.08 and a twelve month high of $26.25.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in First Community by 514.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in First Community by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,339 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Community by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 12,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of First Community by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Community during the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

