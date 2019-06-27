Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cumulus Media Inc (NASDAQ:CMLS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $284.13 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Cumulus Media Inc (NASDAQ:CMLS) will announce $284.13 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Cumulus Media’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $283.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $285.25 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cumulus Media will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cumulus Media.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.54 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CMLS shares. Noble Financial set a $26.00 price objective on Cumulus Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cumulus Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. ValuEngine cut Cumulus Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Cumulus Media in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cumulus Media presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMLS traded up $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $17.60. 94,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,351. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.08. Cumulus Media has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $26.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMLS. Zazove Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 394,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 121,068 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media in the first quarter worth about $431,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media in the first quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media in the first quarter worth about $374,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cumulus Media Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Cumulus Radio Station Group and Westwood One. It sells broadcasting time on its owned or operated stations to local, regional, and national advertisers; and network advertising. The company offers content through approximately 433 owned-and-operated stations in 88 United States media markets; and approximately 8,000 broadcast radio stations affiliates and various digital channels.

