Zacks: Brokerages Expect Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $137.70 Million

Analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) will post $137.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Photronics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $138.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $137.40 million. Photronics posted sales of $136.39 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Photronics will report full year sales of $541.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $540.00 million to $542.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $625.50 million, with estimates ranging from $611.00 million to $640.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Photronics.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. Photronics had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $131.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLAB shares. TheStreet upgraded Photronics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. ValuEngine lowered Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th.

PLAB traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,455. Photronics has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $11.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $534.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.62.

In other Photronics news, VP Christopher J. Progler sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total value of $53,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 118,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,877. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 10,150 shares of company stock valued at $94,831 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Photronics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,215,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,888,000 after purchasing an additional 260,282 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Photronics by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,251,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,113,000 after purchasing an additional 64,362 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Photronics by 1.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,178,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,138,000 after purchasing an additional 15,205 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new position in Photronics in the first quarter valued at about $11,013,000. Finally, DDD Partners LLC raised its position in Photronics by 1.3% in the first quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 1,117,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,564,000 after purchasing an additional 13,925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

