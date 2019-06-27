Zacks: Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (NASDAQ:EBMT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (NASDAQ:EBMT) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $20.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.40 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Eagle Bancorp Montana an industry rank of 172 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EBMT shares. Stephens lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 57,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 144,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 5,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Context BH Capital Management LP grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 62,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 24,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.95% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.90. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,492. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.64. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $19.35.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 7.36%. As a group, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.58%.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services in Montana. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

