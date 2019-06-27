Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) to Sell

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Deutsche Telekom is Europe’s largest communications company and one of the largest communications carriers worldwide. Through T-Mobile, Deutsche Telekom’s mobile telephony subsidiary, and through other subsidiaries and investments, Deutsche Telekom serves mobile telephony customers worldwide. Deutsche Telekom offers its customers a complete range of fixed-line voice telephony products and services. “

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Deutsche Telekom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Telekom currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

OTCMKTS DTEGY traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,254. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.32. Deutsche Telekom has a twelve month low of $15.26 and a twelve month high of $17.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.11.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Further Reading: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Deutsche Telekom (DTEGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.