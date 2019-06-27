Zacks Investment Research Downgrades NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) to Hold

NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nestle is the world’s #1 food company and the world leader in coffee (Nescafe), mineral water (Perrier), and ophthalmology products. Among its more than 8,500 products are Alpo dog food, Baby Ruth and Butterfinger candy bars, Carnation evaporated and condensed milk, Coffee-Mate coffee creamer, Kix breakfast cereals, Nestle Quik chocolate drink mix, Stouffer’s frozen dinners, and Toll House morsels. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on NESTLE S A/S in a report on Friday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on NESTLE S A/S in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

NSRGY stock opened at $102.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $314.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.47. NESTLE S A/S has a 1-year low of $75.56 and a 1-year high of $104.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in NESTLE S A/S by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,562,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,305,000 after buying an additional 84,505 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in NESTLE S A/S by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 31,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after buying an additional 6,497 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management acquired a new position in NESTLE S A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NESTLE S A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $1,418,000. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd grew its holdings in NESTLE S A/S by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 227,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,650,000 after buying an additional 5,640 shares in the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NESTLE S A/S

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

