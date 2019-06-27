Zacks Investment Research Lowers Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. is one of the largest automotive retailers. Asbury offers customers an extensive range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicle sales and related financing and insurance, vehicle maintenance and repair services, replacement parts and service contracts. They sell used vehicles at all franchised dealership locations and stand-alone stores. Used vehicle sales include the sale of used vehicles to individual retail customers and the sale of used vehicles to other dealers at auction. They provide vehicle repair and maintenance services, sell replacement parts, and recondition used vehicles at all of our dealerships. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ABG. Craig Hallum raised Asbury Automotive Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.67.

ABG opened at $82.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.07. Asbury Automotive Group has a 1 year low of $58.60 and a 1 year high of $84.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Research analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will post 8.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Eugene S. Katz sold 3,000 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total value of $242,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,845.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP William Frederick Stax sold 1,000 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total value of $79,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,735.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,599 shares of company stock worth $2,589,539. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth about $18,252,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 83,165.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 176,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,400,000 after purchasing an additional 176,310 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 9.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,419,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,481,000 after purchasing an additional 117,677 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 147.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 136,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,128,000 after purchasing an additional 81,581 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 53.6% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 212,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,755,000 after purchasing an additional 74,201 shares during the period.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

