Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) to “Buy”

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $3.25 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.85% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. is engaged in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian and Mid-Continent regions of the United States. Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LPI. Williams Capital upgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Capital One Financial upgraded Laredo Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.97.

LPI opened at $2.88 on Tuesday. Laredo Petroleum has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $10.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $674.17 million, a PE ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.91.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 21.68%. The firm had revenue of $208.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Laredo Petroleum will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 356.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 51,369 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 40,119 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,255 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 68,307 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $976,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $11,611,000. Institutional investors own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also provides midstream and marketing services comprising transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas; and natural gas lift systems, crude oil and natural gas gathering, and water delivery and takeaway services.

