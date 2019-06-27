ZoomAway Travel (CVE:ZMA) Shares Down 14.3%

ZoomAway Travel Inc (CVE:ZMA)’s stock price was down 14.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 223,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 332,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 million and a PE ratio of -3.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.03.

ZoomAway Travel Company Profile (CVE:ZMA)

ZoomAway Travel Inc provides technology and marketing platforms for hotels, golf courses, ski resorts, and other lodging and activity providers. It offers a proprietary hotel-based software that enables it to add activities, including golf reservations, ski lift tickets, spa appointments, concert tickets, tours, charters, and various modes of transportation to hotel room purchases, as well as bundles the price into one payment.

