ZPER One Day Volume Reaches $7,299.00 (ZPR)

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. Over the last seven days, ZPER has traded down 20% against the US dollar. One ZPER token can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges including Coinsuper, Bit-Z, Liquid and BitForex. ZPER has a market capitalization of $3.01 million and approximately $7,299.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZPER alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 454.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00015019 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.17 or 0.00515586 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00055089 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000114 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000211 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000041 BTC.

EvenCoin (EVN) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006499 BTC.

ZPER Token Profile

ZPR is a token. ZPER’s total supply is 2,050,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,274,364,651 tokens. ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZPER’s official website is Https://zper.io.

Buying and Selling ZPER

ZPER can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Allbit, BitForex, HitBTC, Liquid and Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZPER should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZPER using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZPER Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZPER and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.