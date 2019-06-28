$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Quotient Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.03. Quotient Technology reported earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Quotient Technology will report full year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.37. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Quotient Technology.

Get Quotient Technology alerts:

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 7.58% and a negative return on equity of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $98.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.27 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QUOT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quotient Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Quotient Technology in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.20.

Quotient Technology stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.82. 305,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,626. Quotient Technology has a 1 year low of $8.92 and a 1 year high of $15.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.09 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.62.

In other Quotient Technology news, Director Andrew J. Gessow purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Young sold 7,500 shares of Quotient Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $82,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 187,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,525.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,163 shares of company stock valued at $262,579 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elk Creek Partners LLC boosted its stake in Quotient Technology by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 4,329,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,733,000 after purchasing an additional 980,478 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Quotient Technology by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 2,182,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,306,000 after purchasing an additional 813,075 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Quotient Technology by 247.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 771,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,241,000 after purchasing an additional 549,206 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Quotient Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,395,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Quotient Technology by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,184,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,649,000 after purchasing an additional 377,796 shares during the period. 70.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

Read More: Tariff

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quotient Technology (QUOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.