$0.03 EPS Expected for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC) will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is ($0.19). Houghton Mifflin Harcourt posted earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 117.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Houghton Mifflin Harcourt will report full-year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.26). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.07). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Houghton Mifflin Harcourt.

Get Houghton Mifflin Harcourt alerts:

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.61 million. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

In other news, Director Lawrence K. Fish acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.47 per share, for a total transaction of $129,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 45,546 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,172,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,546,000 after acquiring an additional 151,010 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 500,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after acquiring an additional 53,188 shares during the last quarter. 94.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HMHC traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.77. The stock had a trading volume of 57,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,696. The stock has a market capitalization of $651.58 million, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.92. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 52 week low of $5.07 and a 52 week high of $10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, and intervention solutions; and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and Trade Publishing. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

See Also: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (HMHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.