$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) will announce $0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for EZCORP’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.18. EZCORP posted earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EZCORP will report full year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.95. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow EZCORP.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). EZCORP had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $214.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EZCORP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of EZCORP in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EZCORP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of EZCORP by 98.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 5,814 shares during the period. Loews Corp increased its stake in shares of EZCORP by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Loews Corp now owns 13,509 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EZCORP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of EZCORP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EZPW traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $9.43. 28,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,095. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. EZCORP has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $12.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.16. The firm has a market cap of $520.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.78.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

