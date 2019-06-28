-$0.24 EPS Expected for Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.42) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Tandem Diabetes Care reported earnings per share of ($0.34) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will report full-year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($0.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to $0.37. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tandem Diabetes Care.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $66.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.55 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 40.76% and a negative net margin of 50.73%. The business’s revenue was up 141.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.82) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Svb Leerink began coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.13.

In related news, EVP David B. Berger sold 2,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $125,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,689. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 35,688 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total transaction of $2,500,658.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,688 shares of company stock valued at $5,286,238 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNDM. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter worth $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter worth $153,000. 80.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TNDM traded up $1.66 on Friday, hitting $64.51. The company had a trading volume of 24,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,714. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -25.33 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.65. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52 week low of $20.08 and a 52 week high of $74.81.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

