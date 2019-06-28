$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) to announce $0.42 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Qurate Retail Inc Series A’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.28. Qurate Retail Inc Series A posted earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will report full-year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $2.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $2.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Qurate Retail Inc Series A.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Qurate Retail Inc Series A’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on QRTEA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in a report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America lowered Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Qurate Retail Inc Series A to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

In other news, Chairman Gregory B. Maffei bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $1,249,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John C. Malone bought 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.48 per share, with a total value of $9,984,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,144,568 shares of company stock worth $14,292,546. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRTEA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,476,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 74.0% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,072,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,099,000 after buying an additional 1,306,300 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,280,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,560,000 after buying an additional 975,462 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,023,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,063,000 after buying an additional 741,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 9.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,611,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,628,000 after buying an additional 679,691 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QRTEA traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.37. 429,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,761,613. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a 12-month low of $11.17 and a 12-month high of $25.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.19.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

