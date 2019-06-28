$0.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) will announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ducommun’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.64. Ducommun reported earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ducommun will report full-year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.62. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.88. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ducommun.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $172.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.83 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS.

DCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Ducommun to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Sidoti cut shares of Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Ducommun has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.67.

In other Ducommun news, VP Christopher D. Wampler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total value of $137,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,683.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total transaction of $90,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 405,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,374,832.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ducommun by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 810,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,439,000 after acquiring an additional 42,348 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Ducommun by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 247,440 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,769,000 after acquiring an additional 27,720 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ducommun by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 187,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,153,000 after acquiring an additional 20,435 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its position in Ducommun by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 140,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,118,000 after acquiring an additional 10,459 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ducommun by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 8,588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

DCO stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.07. 172,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,127. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.66. The company has a market capitalization of $509.36 million, a P/E ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 0.84. Ducommun has a twelve month low of $31.05 and a twelve month high of $52.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

About Ducommun

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

