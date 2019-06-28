$0.78 EPS Expected for Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.78 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the highest is $0.79. Gibraltar Industries posted earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full-year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.48. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $2.71. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Gibraltar Industries.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $227.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.73 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 91.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 21,582 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $287,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $263,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 3.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 307,603 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,492,000 after buying an additional 10,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 0.7% during the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 57,491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ROCK traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.36. The company had a trading volume of 381,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,391. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.52. Gibraltar Industries has a 12-month low of $31.96 and a 12-month high of $49.10.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

