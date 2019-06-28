$1.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) will post $1.26 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Post’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.34 and the lowest is $1.13. Post posted earnings of $1.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Post will report full-year earnings of $4.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.69 to $5.08. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.17 to $5.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Post.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Post had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on POST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Post in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Post in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Post from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Post has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.55.

Shares of POST stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,555. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.93. Post has a 12-month low of $83.88 and a 12-month high of $113.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in POST. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Post by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,758,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,573,000 after buying an additional 149,137 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Post by 8,813.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,290,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,264,324 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Post in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,898,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Post by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Post by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

