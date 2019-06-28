$12.48 Million in Sales Expected for Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 28th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts expect that Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA) will post sales of $12.48 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Capitala Finance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.74 million and the lowest is $12.23 million. Capitala Finance posted sales of $11.88 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capitala Finance will report full-year sales of $51.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $50.21 million to $51.89 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $52.97 million, with estimates ranging from $51.66 million to $54.29 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Capitala Finance.

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 million. Capitala Finance had a negative net margin of 34.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.86%.

CPTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Capitala Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capitala Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Capitala Finance by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 386,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 23,235 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capitala Finance by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 79,816 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Capitala Finance by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 46,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 22,909 shares during the period. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Capitala Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capitala Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. 16.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPTA traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.45. 109,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,026. The firm has a market cap of $149.73 million, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.03. Capitala Finance has a 52-week low of $6.46 and a 52-week high of $9.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0833 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. Capitala Finance’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Capitala Finance Company Profile

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer and retail, energy, and health-care industries.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capitala Finance (CPTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA)

Receive News & Ratings for Capitala Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitala Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.