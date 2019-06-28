$12.48 Million in Sales Expected for Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA) will post sales of $12.48 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Capitala Finance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.74 million and the lowest is $12.23 million. Capitala Finance posted sales of $11.88 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capitala Finance will report full-year sales of $51.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $50.21 million to $51.89 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $52.97 million, with estimates ranging from $51.66 million to $54.29 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Capitala Finance.

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 million. Capitala Finance had a negative net margin of 34.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.86%.

CPTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Capitala Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capitala Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Capitala Finance by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 386,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 23,235 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capitala Finance by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 79,816 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Capitala Finance by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 46,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 22,909 shares during the period. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Capitala Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capitala Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. 16.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPTA traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.45. 109,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,026. The firm has a market cap of $149.73 million, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.03. Capitala Finance has a 52-week low of $6.46 and a 52-week high of $9.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0833 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. Capitala Finance’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer and retail, energy, and health-care industries.

