$159.99 Million in Sales Expected for Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) to report sales of $159.99 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Liberty Property Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $158.01 million to $164.10 million. Liberty Property Trust posted sales of $176.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Liberty Property Trust will report full-year sales of $660.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $635.81 million to $723.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $685.08 million, with estimates ranging from $652.28 million to $766.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Liberty Property Trust.

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $156.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.10 million. Liberty Property Trust had a return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 57.53%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LPT shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Liberty Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.17.

Shares of LPT traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,281,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77. Liberty Property Trust has a 52 week low of $39.82 and a 52 week high of $51.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Liberty Property Trust’s payout ratio is 74.55%.

In other Liberty Property Trust news, CAO Mary Beth Morrissey sold 5,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $293,323.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,879,321.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Liberty Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Liberty Property Trust by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. bought a new position in Liberty Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Liberty Property Trust by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Property Trust is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior logistics, warehouse, manufacturing, and R&D facilities in key markets. Liberty's 108 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments to 1,200 tenants.

