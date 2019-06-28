1PM (LON:OPM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $30.15

1pm plc (LON:OPM) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 30.15 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 30.85 ($0.40), with a volume of 1157626 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32.25 ($0.42).

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 42.61. The stock has a market cap of $27.16 million and a PE ratio of 4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.74.

1pm plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United Kingdom. It offers lease financial products and services, such as vehicle finance brokering, secured loans, asset finance, invoice finance, unsecured loans, hire purchase, bridging and buy-to-let mortgages, and asset finance, as well as factoring services.

