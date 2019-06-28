1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Cut to Neutral at DA Davidson

DA Davidson cut shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has $18.09 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for 1st Constitution Bancorp’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on FCCY. Zacks Investment Research lowered 1st Constitution Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Sandler O’Neill assumed coverage on 1st Constitution Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $21.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered 1st Constitution Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ FCCY opened at $18.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $154.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.76. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.45 and a 52 week high of $23.45.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.18 million. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 20.23%. As a group, analysts predict that 1st Constitution Bancorp will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 524.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 34.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1st Constitution Bancorp Company Profile

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

