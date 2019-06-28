$34.41 Million in Sales Expected for Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) will post sales of $34.41 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $35.28 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $33.61 million. Urstadt Biddle Properties reported sales of $32.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, September 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will report full-year sales of $138.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $136.23 million to $141.36 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $141.16 million, with estimates ranging from $137.60 million to $145.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Urstadt Biddle Properties.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. TheStreet raised Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

NYSE UBA traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a current ratio of 8.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.98. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $23.16. The company has a market cap of $829.91 million, a PE ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.83%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,309,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,054,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,154,000 after purchasing an additional 48,262 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 229,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 29,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 17.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 187,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 27,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 68,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 24,028 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

