$466.73 Million in Sales Expected for LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) will announce $466.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for LGI Homes’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $502.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $424.80 million. LGI Homes reported sales of $419.85 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LGI Homes will report full year sales of $1.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow LGI Homes.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.13). LGI Homes had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The company had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of LGI Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. JMP Securities set a $79.00 price target on shares of LGI Homes and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.90.

Shares of LGI Homes stock traded up $0.93 on Friday, hitting $71.43. 181,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,019. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 16.86. LGI Homes has a 12-month low of $37.16 and a 12-month high of $75.49. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.61.

In related news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total value of $186,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,407 shares in the company, valued at $924,197.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total transaction of $709,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 544,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,611,133.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,522 shares of company stock valued at $2,054,308 over the last quarter. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LGIH. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in LGI Homes by 100.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 31,761 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in LGI Homes by 0.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 103,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,229,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in LGI Homes in the first quarter valued at about $3,038,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in LGI Homes in the first quarter valued at about $394,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in LGI Homes in the first quarter valued at about $3,678,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LGI Homes (LGIH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.