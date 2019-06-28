$551.42 Million in Sales Expected for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) will report sales of $551.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $542.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $574.49 million. Winnebago Industries reported sales of $536.19 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will report full-year sales of $2.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Winnebago Industries.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 19th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Winnebago Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WGO. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Winnebago Industries from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Winnebago Industries to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Northcoast Research started coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research note on Friday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

NYSE:WGO traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.65. The stock had a trading volume of 685,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,185. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.27. Winnebago Industries has a 12-month low of $19.77 and a 12-month high of $43.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.97%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 402.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 839 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 103.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 1st quarter worth $171,000. 96.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

