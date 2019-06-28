58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) Short Interest Up 15.0% in June

58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,293,900 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the May 15th total of 1,995,300 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 890,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

WUBA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of 58.com in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $84.00 target price on shares of 58.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Macquarie lowered shares of 58.com from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of 58.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 58.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. 58.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

Get 58.com alerts:

WUBA stock traded down $1.78 on Friday, reaching $62.17. 635,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,295. 58.com has a 12 month low of $50.30 and a 12 month high of $77.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The information services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $438.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.43 million. 58.com had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 58.com will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in 58.com by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,833 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 58.com by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,185 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of 58.com by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of 58.com by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkwood LLC boosted its stake in shares of 58.com by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 7,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 58.com

58.com Inc operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services.

Featured Article: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for 58.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 58.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.