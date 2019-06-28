$72.80 Million in Sales Expected for Control4 Corp (NASDAQ:CTRL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Control4 Corp (NASDAQ:CTRL) will post $72.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Control4’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $70.96 million to $75.26 million. Control4 posted sales of $69.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Control4 will report full-year sales of $287.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $279.79 million to $296.32 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $317.86 million, with estimates ranging from $305.50 million to $324.28 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Control4.

Get Control4 alerts:

Control4 (NASDAQ:CTRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.17. Control4 had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $60.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Control4’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CTRL shares. Cowen downgraded Control4 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Control4 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Control4 from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Roth Capital downgraded Control4 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Control4 from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. Control4 has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.57.

In other Control4 news, Director Robert Born sold 3,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total transaction of $84,394.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,375.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Phil Molyneux sold 23,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $554,898.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,317.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,944 shares of company stock valued at $662,924. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Control4 by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,308 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Control4 by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 56,640 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Control4 by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,477 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Control4 by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,398 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Control4 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CTRL traded up $273,733,992.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $273,734,016.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 775,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,820. Control4 has a 12 month low of $15.59 and a 12 month high of $37.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7,335,797.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 285,139,600.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.89.

About Control4

Control4 Corporation provides smart home and business solutions in the United States, Australia, Canada, China, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers Control4 solution that functions as the operating system of the home, integrating audio, video, lighting, temperature, security, communications, and other devices into a unified automation solution.

See Also: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Control4 (CTRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Control4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Control4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.