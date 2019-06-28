7Digital Group (LON:7DIG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.15

7Digital Group PLC (LON:7DIG) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.15 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.16 ($0.00), with a volume of 21383513 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.17 ($0.00).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $566,000.00 and a PE ratio of -0.08.

7Digital Group Company Profile (LON:7DIG)

7digital Group plc operates as a B2B digital music and radio services company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Content, Licensing, and Creative. Its Content division is involved in the sale of digital music. The company's Licensing division engages in the creation of software solutions for managing and delivering digital content; and the provision of an API based platform for third parties to create digital music, as well as provides client side software applications.

