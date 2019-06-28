AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.12.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday. Svb Leerink upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Leerink Swann upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $66.61 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin bought 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.50 per share, with a total value of $776,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,517,695. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William J. Chase bought 30,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.30 per share, with a total value of $2,045,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,410,849.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,898,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,203,000 after buying an additional 585,248 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,371,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,568,000 after buying an additional 670,186 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,200,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,799,000 after buying an additional 4,765,946 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 144.9% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the period. 68.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $2.72 on Friday, reaching $72.72. The company had a trading volume of 20,830,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,293,034. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10. AbbVie has a one year low of $65.06 and a one year high of $100.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.70.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.81 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 16.42% and a negative return on equity of 221.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.11%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.