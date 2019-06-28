AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACRX) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 4,379,497 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 126% from the previous session’s volume of 1,935,276 shares.The stock last traded at $2.53 and had previously closed at $2.10.

ACRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. B. Riley initiated coverage on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.47.

The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $165.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.61.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.85 million. Equities research analysts forecast that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 196.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,331,736 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,386,000 after buying an additional 1,545,702 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,085,556 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,030,000 after buying an additional 433,969 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 1,516.8% in the fourth quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC now owns 1,652,190 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after buying an additional 1,550,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 820.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 559,408 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 498,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 478,349 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 132,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.53% of the company’s stock.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACRX)

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company also develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain.

