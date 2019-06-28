Adelphoi (ADL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $308.00

Adelphoi (CURRENCY:ADL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 28th. Adelphoi has a total market cap of $149,918.00 and approximately $308.00 worth of Adelphoi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Adelphoi has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. One Adelphoi token can now be bought for $0.0072 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin and STEX.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Adelphoi Token Profile

Adelphoi’s launch date was December 6th, 2016. Adelphoi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,722,224 tokens. The official website for Adelphoi is adel.io. Adelphoi’s official Twitter account is @adelphoi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Adelphoi is /r/Adel and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Adelphoi is medium.com/adel.

Adelphoi Token Trading

Adelphoi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adelphoi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adelphoi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Adelphoi using one of the exchanges listed above.

