Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adobe from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a hold rating and issued a $275.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $300.70.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $293.23 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Adobe has a twelve month low of $204.95 and a twelve month high of $304.00. The stock has a market cap of $140.88 billion, a PE ratio of 50.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.12.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The software company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05. Adobe had a net margin of 26.25% and a return on equity of 29.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Adobe will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $317,166.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,088 shares in the company, valued at $4,335,233.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donna Morris sold 13,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $3,727,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,512,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,776 shares of company stock worth $18,744,004. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Article: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.