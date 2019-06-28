Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) Trading Down 12%

Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO)’s share price dropped 12% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.42 and last traded at $1.54. Approximately 736,776 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 585,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

ADRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Aduro BioTech in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of Aduro BioTech in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Aduro BioTech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Svb Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Aduro BioTech in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aduro BioTech in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.68.

Get Aduro BioTech alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $139.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 9.11 and a current ratio of 9.11.

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 million. Aduro BioTech had a negative net margin of 784.73% and a negative return on equity of 63.81%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aduro BioTech Inc will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jennifer Lew sold 18,601 shares of Aduro BioTech stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total transaction of $75,706.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 139,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,276.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 39,203 shares of company stock worth $160,254 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Aduro BioTech during the first quarter worth about $99,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aduro BioTech during the first quarter worth about $137,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Aduro BioTech by 22.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 35,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Aduro BioTech by 341.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 245,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 190,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Aduro BioTech during the first quarter worth about $134,000. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aduro BioTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADRO)

Aduro BioTech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to harness the body's natural immune system for the treatment of patients with challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial and Phase Ib dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial in combination with spartalizumab to treat patients with advanced, metastatic treatment-refractory solid tumors; Phase I clinical trial in combination with ipilimumab for the treatment of relapsed and refractory melanoma; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial in combination with an approved anti-PD-1 antibody in patients with squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

See Also: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Aduro BioTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aduro BioTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.