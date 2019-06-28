AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AeroVironment, Inc. designs, develops, produces, operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies, businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems, which focuses primarily on the design, development, production, support and operation of UAS and tactical missile systems that provide situational awareness, multi-band communications, force protection and other mission effects, and Efficient Energy Systems, which focuses primarily on the design, development, production, support and operation of electric energy systems. The Company supplies UAS, tactical missile systems and related services primarily to organizations within the United States Department of Defense. The Company also supplies charging systems and services for electric vehicles, and power cycling and test systems to commercial, consumer and government customers. It serves the U.S. Department of Defense, including the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Special Operations Command, Air Force, and Navy. “

Get AeroVironment alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AVAV. BidaskClub cut shares of AeroVironment from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet cut shares of AeroVironment from an a- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of AeroVironment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.60.

AeroVironment stock opened at $55.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 37.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.29. AeroVironment has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $121.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.71.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $87.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.57 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AeroVironment will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AeroVironment news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 15,987 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $1,051,944.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 55,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,662,362.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 13,792 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.17, for a total transaction of $816,072.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 55,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,293,343.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,573 shares of company stock valued at $6,207,854 over the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in AeroVironment by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the first quarter valued at $159,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the first quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AeroVironment (AVAV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.