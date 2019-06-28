AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) PT Lowered to $80.00

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $86.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “in-line” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 44.20% from the stock’s previous close.

AVAV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of AeroVironment from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.60.

AeroVironment stock opened at $55.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.29. AeroVironment has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $121.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.71.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $87.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.57 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The business’s revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AeroVironment will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 13,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.17, for a total transaction of $816,072.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 55,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,293,343.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 15,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $1,051,944.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 55,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,662,362.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,573 shares of company stock valued at $6,207,854 in the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in AeroVironment by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AeroVironment by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,852,473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $261,777,000 after purchasing an additional 164,034 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in AeroVironment by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,936 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in AeroVironment by 432.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 92,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,316,000 after purchasing an additional 75,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in AeroVironment in the fourth quarter worth about $12,704,000. 82.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

