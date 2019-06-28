Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $24.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.15% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Agilysys, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative IT solutions to corporate and public-sector customers, with special expertise in select vertical markets, including retail and hospitality. The company uses technology-including hardware, software and services-to help customers resolve their most complicated IT needs. The company possesses expertise in enterprise architecture and high availability, infrastructure optimization, storage and resource management, and business continuity; and provides industry-specific software, services and expertise to the retail and hospitality markets. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Fla., Agilysys operates extensively throughout North America, with additional sales offices in the United Kingdom and China. “

Get Agilysys alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Agilysys to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Agilysys in a report on Friday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

AGYS stock opened at $21.40 on Wednesday. Agilysys has a twelve month low of $13.32 and a twelve month high of $22.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.71.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.07). Agilysys had a negative net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $36.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Agilysys will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bermuda One Fund Llc sold 25,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $537,012.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 476,351 shares of company stock worth $10,003,821. Company insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilysys in the first quarter worth about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 1,508.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of Agilysys in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new position in shares of Agilysys in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Agilysys in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.

Featured Article: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agilysys (AGYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.