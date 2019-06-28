AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH (OTCMKTS:APTL) and Black Hills (OTCMKTS:BKH) Head to Head Survey

AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH (OTCMKTS:APTL) and Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

Get AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH alerts:

This table compares AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH and Black Hills’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Black Hills $1.75 billion 2.68 $258.44 million $3.54 21.98

Black Hills has higher revenue and earnings than AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH.

Risk & Volatility

AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Black Hills has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH and Black Hills’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH N/A N/A N/A Black Hills 12.91% 9.97% 3.12%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH and Black Hills, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH 0 0 0 0 N/A Black Hills 0 6 0 0 2.00

Black Hills has a consensus target price of $66.17, indicating a potential downside of 14.95%. Given Black Hills’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Black Hills is more favorable than AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH.

Dividends

AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Black Hills pays an annual dividend of $2.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Black Hills pays out 57.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Black Hills has increased its dividend for 49 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.1% of Black Hills shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Black Hills shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Black Hills beats AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH

Alaska Power & Telephone Company, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated electric and telephone services in rural portions of Alaska. It operates through Electric and Telecommunications segments. The Electric segment offers retail and wholesale electric services, including hydroelectric and diesel generation facilities. The Telecommunications segment provides local telephone services. The company also offers broadband, Internet, wireless, long distance, and engineering services. Alaska Power & Telephone Company was founded in 1957 and is based in Port Townsend, Washington.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers. This segment owns 939 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,858 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines. The Gas Utilities segment distributes natural gas to approximately 1,054,000 natural gas utility customers in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, and Wyoming. It also provides appliance repair services to residential customers through company technicians and third-party service providers; and constructs and maintains gas infrastructure facilities for gas transportation customers. This segment owns and operates approximately 4,700 miles of intrastate gas transmission pipelines; 41,158 miles of gas distribution mains and service lines; 7 natural gas storage sites; and approximately 45,000 horsepower of compression and 600 miles of gathering lines. The Power Generation segment produces electric power through wind, natural gas, and coal generating plants; and sells the electric capacity and energy primarily to utilities under long-term contracts. The Mining segment produces coal at its coal mine located near Gillette, Wyoming; and sells the coal to electric generation facilities. Black Hills Corporation was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Rapid City, South Dakota.

Receive News & Ratings for AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.