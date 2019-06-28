ALIS (ALIS) Trading 11.8% Lower This Week

ALIS (CURRENCY:ALIS) traded down 37.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 27th. ALIS has a total market cap of $1.77 million and approximately $50.00 worth of ALIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ALIS token can now be bought for about $0.0449 or 0.00000407 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, IDEX, Cryptopia and YoBit. In the last seven days, ALIS has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003678 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.71 or 0.00305834 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.34 or 0.01801235 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00008925 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000983 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00155819 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00020229 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000563 BTC.

ALIS Profile

ALIS’s launch date was August 19th, 2017. ALIS’s total supply is 75,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,387,437 tokens. The official website for ALIS is alismedia.jp. The Reddit community for ALIS is /r/alis and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ALIS’s official Twitter account is @ALIS_media and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ALIS Token Trading

ALIS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALIS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ALIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

