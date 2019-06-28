Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

ALGT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank set a $160.00 price target on shares of Allegiant Travel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Macquarie upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.54.

ALGT traded up $3.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $143.50. 105,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,049. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $98.18 and a fifty-two week high of $148.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.71. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.92.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.10. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 25.13%. The firm had revenue of $451.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 47,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.77, for a total value of $7,081,138.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,929,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,954,278.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.28, for a total value of $257,553.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,726,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,406 shares of company stock worth $15,564,673. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 19,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 541 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 566 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 780.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

